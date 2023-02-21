Travel + Leisure names Hampton’s Magnolia House Inn one of the best Black-owned hotels around the world

The Magnolia House was recognized for its guest rooms, "impeccable" amenities and services, and ownership by a husband and wife duo.

HAMPTON, Va. — Prominent travel magazine Travel + Leisure named a five-star Hampton bed and breakfast as one of the 18 best Black-owned hotels in the world.

The Magnolia House Inn, which is located near Downtown Hampton, was recognized for its guest rooms, "impeccable" amenities and services, and ownership by husband and wife duo Lankford and Joyce Blair.

"Guests have their choice between three rooms," Travel + Leisure writer Kwin Mosby said. "The Haven and The Writer’s Retreat rooms have queen beds, whereas The Ellington Suite has a king bed, sitting room, full bathroom, and a private spa tub room."

The magazine also pointed out the inn's "full gourmet breakfast featuring local Virginia fare" and a chapel where people can get married.

"No need to worry about finding a priest for your ceremony because the owners are certified wedding officiants," Mosby wrote.

The magazine recommended that guests of the inn "explore the nearby beaches, museums, restaurants, and shops or just chill out on the inn’s historic porch."

Travel + Leisure's list, entitled "18 Amazing Black-owned Hotels Around the World," encouraged travelers to support Black-owned hotels or accommodations "where the owners identify as part of the African diaspora."

Some of the other places that the magazine listed include Urban Cowboy Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee; The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland; and the Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens in Spartanburg, South Carolina.