Condé Nast Traveler names Virginia Beach in list of best places to go in 2023

The magazine praised the "bustling three-mile boardwalk" and noted that the city boasts "the world’s longest pleasure beach."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay to the cool shops and restaurants, Virginia Beach has a lot to offer, for the people that live here and those who come to visit.

Luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has caught wind of that, listing Virginia Beach as one of the 23 best places in the United States to go in 2023.

The city stood alongside other prominent travel destinations, including Anchorage, Alaska; California's Central Coast; New York’s Hudson Valley; Northern Michigan; and Scottsdale and East Valley, Arizona.

The magazine praised the "bustling three-mile boardwalk overlooking the shores of the Atlantic Ocean" and noted that the city boasts "the world’s longest pleasure beach" (28 miles, according to Guinness World Records).

"But beaches aren’t the only reason to visit this resort city, which is home to everything from Chesapeake Bay blue crabs to hand-crafted spirits, as well as the colorful ViBE District and indelible historic sites," contributor Taryn White wrote.

The magazine gave shoutouts to the different events happening next year, including the 61st year of the Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships, Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water Festival, and the action sports Jackalope Fest.

The magazine recommended booking a room at one of the Cavalier Resort's properties for a "relaxing and luxurious hotel stay," as well as a new Moxy hotel expected to open summer of 2023.