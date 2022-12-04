'Virginia is for Lovers' goes national in 2022 with tourism campaign

From great food to the beaches, tourism officials are showing the nation what Virginia has to offer to travelers.

Virginia has something for everyone.

Surfing at the beach? Check. Hiking in the mountains? Check. Great food? Check.

That's the idea behind the slogan, "Virginia is for Lovers," which can be seen across the Commonwealth on welcome signs, licenses plates, and more.

To show the nation the awesomeness of the Old Dominion, the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) is launching the "Virginia is for...." tourism campaign that will run throughout 2022.

The announcement comes after traveling makes a comeback after a downturn stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is working with the Richmond-based Martin Agency to lure people using advertising across different platforms.

The campaign will target several major cities in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest, including Boston, Nashville, and Chicago.

VTC has come up with three different commercials that highlight the variety of activities across the Commonwealth.

One of the things the campaign will show off is what Virginia has to offer for foodies, from Sunday brunches to seafood to breweries.

The campaign is also trying to appeal to "big families, small families, families of all species" and more with this commercial featuring different activities.

Lastly, the campaign is celebrating the great outdoors by showing off the natural beauty of Virginia and the activities that come with it.

To find your next adventure in Virginia, VTC has several guides on its website centered around different places and activities.

Share what you love about Virginia