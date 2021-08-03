Frontier Airlines announces $29 direct flights from Norfolk to Miami

NORFOLK, Va. — Frontier Airlines announced a new non-stop flight out of Norfolk beginning Nov. 2, to Miami!
The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays with fares starting at $29.
According to a news release from Norfolk International Airport, the flights will depart at 6:09 p.m. and land in Miami at 8:45 p.m.
When leaving Miami, flights will depart at 2:58 p.m. and arrive back in Norfolk around 5:24 p.m.
The airport said Miami is the 9th ranked destination out of Norfolk, and is a gateway to the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.
