July Fourth holiday travel reaches near pre-pandemic levels

Nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel for Independence Day weekend.

NORFOLK, Va. — More people are expected to travel this holiday weekend than at any time since the pandemic began.

Nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel for Independence Day weekend, according to AAA. Holly Dalby, public affairs director for AAA Tidewater Virginia, says 91 percent of travelers are expected to drive.

“We have not seen these types of numbers since the pandemic. In fact, this has almost rebounded us to pre-pandemic levels," she said.

1.3 million Virginians are expected to travel this weekend.

More than 7,200 passengers boarded flights at Norfolk International Airport Friday, according to the TSA. It is the highest number since the pandemic shut down air travel last year.

“Between restrictions being lessened and peopled getting their vaccine, they’re feeling more comfortable and ready to go out and hit the road and see something different," said Dalby.

Ray Phillips and his family will hit the road for a few days. Pandemic or not, he says he wasn’t missing out on a chance to get away.

“Well let me put it this way: it never stopped me,” he said.

But that’s not the case for Nick Dumas, of Norfolk.

He’s staying home this weekend, mostly due to concerns about the Delta coronavirus variant, and he’d feel more comfortable if national vaccination numbers were higher.

“I’m not saying it’s a completely wrong or irresponsible thing, but it is something that should not be taken lightly," said Dumas.

Charlie Braden, director of market development at Norfolk International Airport, reminds travelers to arrive early (at least 90 minutes prior for domestic flights), be patient with security checkpoints and parking, and wear a mask. Airports remain under the federal mask mandate.