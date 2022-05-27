Will higher gas prices deter from Memorial Day travel?

According to AAA Tidewater, the average gas price in Hampton Roads sits at $4.44.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Memorial Day Weekend kicks off summer travel! But some folks in Virginia Beach are keeping their plans in park.

“Two days off, that’s a good thing,” said Cynthia Weldon. “’I’m having a cookout.”

Driver Steve Simmer said he’ll keep his miles to a minimum this weekend.

"Can’t go too far, because you’ll be filling up again," Simmer said.

But AAA Tidewater spokeswoman Holly Darby said 39 million Americans are still packing their bags and traveling more than 50 miles away from home this holiday.

“So many people haven’t had a summer vacation in more than two years. They are going to go,” Dalby said.

However, it’s going to cost them. Dalby said the average gas price in Hampton Roads sits at $4.44.

She said the average lowest airfare is up 6% more than last year and mid-range hotel rates increased 42%, costing about $199 to $257 per night.

“Gas prices are always that uncertainty," Dalby said. “If they keep going up and up, it will cause more people to stay home. But if you are flexible and you plan, you should still be able to have a great summer vacation.”

For drivers planning to hit the road, Dalby said stick to an early or late departure to avoid traffic.

“You want to travel early in the morning or in the evening after 7 p.m., that midday is when travel is going to be the worst," she said.

As for Simmer, he’s going to enjoy the beaches Hampton Roads has to offer.

“I might go down to Virginia Beach a little bit,” Simmer said. “My brother lives down there. Have to help him work on his boat.”