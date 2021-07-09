Gloucester County getting special Virginia LOVE sign

The county is getting an iconic Virginia LOVEwork featuring icons the community is known for. It's made of a Guinea boot, daffodil, kayaks and historic bricks.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Virginia is adding one more iconic LOVE sign - this time, in Gloucester County.

The LOVEwork, as the state calls these signs, will feature some iconic sights from Gloucester: a Guinea boot, daffodil, kayaks and historic bricks marked with the county's founding date, 1651.

The Gloucester Department of Community Engagement and Public Information said the LOVEwork is out to encourage tourism to the county, and play's off Gloucester's tourism slogan, "For History, For Beauty, For Fun."

"The new sign is part of the 'WanderLove' campaign, which is being used by the Virginia Tourism Commission, to promote road trips throughout Virginia as a way to re-enter travel as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides," a spokesperson wrote.

The Guinea boot is a shoe commonly worn by watermen who fish and crab in the Guinea area near Gloucester point.

The daffodil pays homage to the county's Daffodil Festival, held each spring, and the flowers that line most of the area's roads. Gloucester is known as the Daffodil Capitol of America.

The kayaks form the V in "LOVE," and were included because of all the rivers and streams Gloucester residents can boat on.

The E is patterned in historic-looking bricks, to tie in Gloucester's historic courthouse circle and other historic buildings to the mural. The courthouse was built in 1766, and the county has plenty of other churches and homes built in the 1700s.

This new sign will be next to the Whitley's Peanut Factory on George Washington Memorial Highway, in Gloucester Point.

There's a ribbon cutting planned for the display on July 21 at 11:30 a.m.