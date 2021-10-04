Second gun confiscated at Norfolk International Airport in less than a week

The TSA says a Virginia Beach man had a handgun loaded with 15 bullets on Thursday.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second time this week, Transportation Security Administration agents at Norfolk International Airport found a gun at the security checkpoint.

Back on Monday, Norfolk TSA agents stopped a New Jersey man with a gun. So far, six guns have been found at checkpoints in 2021. In a pandemic-affected 2020, 12 guns were confiscated at the airport, while in 2019 that number was 15.