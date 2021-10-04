Second gun confiscated at Norfolk International Airport in less than a week

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second time this week, Transportation Security Administration agents at Norfolk International Airport found a gun at the security checkpoint.
The TSA says a Virginia Beach man had a handgun loaded with 15 bullets on Thursday. Airport police cited him on a weapons charge, and he could face federal penalties.
Back on Monday, Norfolk TSA agents stopped a New Jersey man with a gun. So far, six guns have been found at checkpoints in 2021. In a pandemic-affected 2020, 12 guns were confiscated at the airport, while in 2019 that number was 15.
Officials are reminding everyone you cannot bring guns through security. If you travel with one, it has to be properly secured in your checked luggage.