Hampton Roads Transit will add more frequent bus stops on most traveled routes over the next 3 years

HRT leaders say the expansion will make transit a 'great option' for people who can't take it now due to scheduling issues

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit will add more frequent bus stops on its 13 most traveled routes over the next three years, the organization's latest effort to boost ridership and improve services.

Hampton and Newport News will be the first two cities in Hampton Roads to get expanded bus routes in October 2022, per HRT's plans, with buses stopping every 15 minutes during peak hours on primary routes.

Peak hours run from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, in line with most work commutes.

Sibyl Pappas, HRT's chief engineering and facilities officer, said the 757 Express effort will create faster transfers and shorter trips.

"We believe that many more people would consider transit as an option to get to work if they could rely on a consistent schedule and frequencies that make it possible not to wait for an hour before the next bus comes," Pappas said. "It's going to be really meaningful, game-changing."

In October 2022, HRT plans to start adding 757 Express routes on the peninsula, mostly among major roads like Jefferson Avenue, Mercury Boulevard, and Kecoughtan Road.

In October 2023, HRT will expand transit in Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. This includes stretches along Granby Street and Military Highway in Norfolk, and a popular route from Downtown Norfolk to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

In October 2024, HRT will add buses that run to and from Naval Station Norfolk, among other areas.

"For some people transit just hasn’t been a good option because the service is spanning such a broad period of time they can’t make it work. We’re expanding the population served by adding that additional service to make it possible," Pappas said.

HRT is hiring hundred of bus drivers, mechanics and servicers to fulfill the expansion, as well as renovating and adding bus storage facilities in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The organization is also in the process of adding hundreds of bus shelters, benches and solar-powered lighting at bus stops around the region.

New regional funding is covering the cost of expanding into 15-minute increment service routes, according to HRT.

Also in 2022, HRT will offer real-time bus tracking on an app for your phone, tracking that is already available on the HRT website and Google Transit.

Here are the routes that are scheduled to receive more transit service starting in the fall of 2022:

October 2022

Route 101: Downtown Newport News to Downtown Hampton via Kecoughtan Road

Route 112: Downtown Newport News to Patrick Henry mall via Jefferson Avenue

Route 114: Newmarket to Downtown Hampton via Mercury Boulevard

Most MAX and PCS routes

October 2023

Route 1: Downtown Norfolk to Ocean View to Pembroke Mall

Route 15: Greenbrier Mall to Norfolk via Military Highway

Route 20: Downtown Norfolk to Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Route 36: Pembroke Mall to TCC Virginia Beach via Holland Road

Route 45: Downtown Norfolk to Portsmouth

Route 47: Downtown Portsmouth to Churchland

October 2024