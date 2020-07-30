Hampton Roads travel agencies feeling the impact as COVID-19 restrictions continue

A Chesapeake travel agency says it's a tough time to travel.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — COVID-19 halted some summer vacations. Local travel agencies are feeling the impacts and customers may have to wait longer for their next adventure.

Cruise ships docked and airline restrictions in place. Travel warnings from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not changing anytime soon.

“We’re seeing a lot of chaos because everything is getting closed down," said Guardian Travel owner Janet Swinehart.

Swinehart expressed traveling is not easy right now.

"Getting people's refund monies are even chaotic. Because a lot of people are blaming us for not getting the refunds that we have nothing to do with it. We’re only the in-between person to talk to," said Swinhart.

She explained some folks are able to travel, but it depends on what country or state you’re going to.

"Especially the openings and protocols are the problem. A lot of times we can re-book certain people... other people we can’t, depending on what states they’re living in and depending on whether not they can get certifications and stuff to get out of the country into another country," said Swinehart.

A continuously updated CDC world map reports many countries have a widespread ongoing transmission of COVID-19.The CDC also has another site where you can type in the country.

Swinehart said if you do travel, always check on your flight status.

“That’s the problem. People are showing up at airports and not knowing their rules. They got to check their protocols and also check the airline every single minute before you go," said Swinehart.