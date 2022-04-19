Masks no more: Where in Hampton Roads the travel mask mandate is no longer in effect

Transportation officials in Hampton Roads are changing COVID-19 policies after a federal judge struck down a travel mask mandate nationwide.

NORFOLK, Va. — People no longer have to wear masks in travel settings after a federal judge struck down a national mask mandate Monday.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in the response to COVID-19, the Associated Press reports.

In wake of the ruling, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it would no longer enforce mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs, requiring policy changes for the different ways people travel in Hampton Roads.

Here's a look at where the travel mask mandate is no longer in effect.

Airports

Two major airports in Hampton Roads are affected by the TSA's new guidance: Norfolk International Airport and Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

Before the TSA's announcement, a spokesperson for Norfolk International Airport said the federal agency would have to issue new guidance before any changes to mask policies at the airport are made.

Since the mandate was dropped, most of the airlines serving Hampton Roads updated their policies to make mask-wearing optional for passengers and employees:

Allegiant Air has not shared an update on its policies yet.

Public transit

Following the ruling Monday, Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) said it would continue requiring masks until the Federal Transit Administration issued a new directive.

HRT operates bus services through Hampton Roads, the Tide light rail system in Norfolk, and passenger ferry services on the Elizabeth River between Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority said it is following TSA guidance by making masks optional on its bus services.

Rideshare services

Uber announced it would no longer require drivers and riders to wear a mask while using the service. The company still recommends following CDC guidelines to wear a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in the area.

Lyft followed suit, saying that wearing a mask is now optional for everyone in the car.

Trains

Amtrak confirmed that passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations. People are still encouraged to wear a mask as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

In Hampton Roads, there are Amtrak stations in Norfolk, Newport News, and Williamsburg. Norfolk is connected to the Northeast Regional route via Petersburg, while Newport News and Williamsburg are connected via Richmond.