Atlanta's airport reclaims 'world's busiest' status

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is back on top. With 75.7 million passengers in 2021, the airport is considered, once again, the world's busiest.

On Monday, Airports Council International (ACI) World published the report of the top 10 busiest airports where eight of the 10 are in the United States, they said.

After bumping Atlanta out of the top spot in 2020, Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport slid to the eighth position in 2021.

"The ACI World passenger traffic rankings tell the story of an encouraging trend of recovery, with most of the recurrent busiest airports pre-COVID-19 back at the top," ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. "Although we are cautious that recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by reopening plans by countries could lead to an uptick in travel in the second half of 2022."

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is ranked second and Denver International Airport is the third busiest, the report showed.

And travelers are flocking to Disney, apparently. The Orlando International Airport jumped from the 27th position in 2020 to seventh spot in 2021.