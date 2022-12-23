Holiday travel hits turbulence due to gusty winds at Norfolk International Airport

Winter storms across the U.S. and gusty winds around Hampton Roads caused many flight cancellations and delays on the day before Christmas Eve.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Christmas travel rush is underway.

More than two million passengers took to the skies on Thursday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

But winter weather is putting a wrench in travel plans. Winter storms across the U.S. and gusty winds around Hampton Roads on Friday caused many flight cancellations and delays, a day before Christmas Eve.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it, to be honest," said traveler Lawrence Jones, arriving at Norfolk International Airport. "They just kept pushing the flight back and all the other flights around me were getting canceled and people’s faces were looking crazy!”

Jones said his travels began in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"My flight gets pushed back three hours," Jones said. "So I get there at 5 p.m., I don’t end up leaving until almost midnight.”

AAA reported seven million people will fly out of town from now until January 2. They said about 10% more passengers booked tickets this holiday season than last year.

Flight diversions also plagued a lot of travel plans. Brenda Oakcrem said her daughter's flight had to land in Richmond instead of Norfolk because of the wind.

"I had a feeling because of the wind so rough out there, and you could hear it hitting up against the house," Oakcrem said. "Driving on the interstate, it was shaking the car. I had a feeling they weren’t going to land.”

Caitlin Guinn experienced the turbulence firsthand.

“I took two flights," Guinn said. "The first one landing, it was a little rough. It took us two tries to land, but luckily we were able to."

Lawrence said his long trip, with three connecting flights is worth the trouble.