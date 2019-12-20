NORFOLK, Va. — AAA experts expect holiday travel, in the air and on the ground to be busy this weekend.

They expect more than 115 million people will go somewhere, between tomorrow and January 1. 2.8 million Virginians plan to hit the road in a car, between Christmas and New Year’s. Yet, they expect air travel will see the biggest increase in crowds. Close to 7 million vacationing Americans are expecting to fly.

13News Now spoke with people looking to fly away on a holiday at Norfolk International Airport.

Early risers at the airport, like Dylan and Grace Bonney, said the lines started short.

“It’s been pretty quick so far,” said the Bonney’s.

However, AAA officials predict that this year will break holiday travel records.

So, frequent flyers are sharing their secret to traveling smoothly.

“Go early (laughs) and come back late,” said Jerry and Pat Jones.

Brent Williams said he agrees, “I’d rather get to the airport early, there is no headaches or delays and I’m ready to go.”

Williams told 13Newws Now that he has a busy itinerary.

“Going to St. Louis Missouri to see my Mom and Dad, ‘Hi mom and dad,’” said Williams.

Williams said he’s stopping in two different cities for family.

“After that, it’s time for dad," he said. "I’m going to Dallas to see my favorite Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Redskins.”

He’s got the spirit of sports and the holidays.

Cindy Hom said that having the right mindset is important.

“Be prepared to be delayed or canceled and if you have that mindset you know it’s out of your control,” said Hom.