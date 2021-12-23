Drivers could face near pre-pandemic levels of traffic going out of town for holidays

More than 109 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, according to AAA.

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 109 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, according to AAA. The numbers don't quite exceed what we've seen before, but they're close to levels recorded in 2019.

"Last year—in terms of traveling—I traveled for Thanksgiving, not Christmas," Travis Godbolt of Virginia Beach said.

This year, Godbolt got the last-minute opportunity to visit family in Maryland.

"Potholes, traffic. I'm going to get cut off relentlessly," Godbolt said.

Godbolt hit the road on Thursday, during what AAA called the busiest travel period.

Even with the price of gas up by roughly $1.25 per gallon compared to last year, AAA warns: you'll likely meet more congestion while you're driving.

The agency projects 2.6 million Americans will travel by car for the year-end holidays. That's compared to 2.1 million last year, and 2.9 million in 2019.

"There's obviously that anxiousness and that want to get back out there and travel since we haven't been able to do it for so long. And yes, the vaccine is definitely giving people more confidence," said Ryan Adcock, a public relations and community outreach specialist with AAA Tidewater Virginia.

However, AAA anticipates that the actual number of travelers this year could be lower than expected due to worries about the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Getting to and from places locally on Thursday, some drivers in the Hampton Roads area didn't have a hard time on the roads.

"I think it's a little bit busier than normal, but it's nothing that we haven't seen before," said Akil Riddick of Chesapeake.

Riddick and Verlaine Quinniey won't have to worry too much about traffic. They opted to fly to the places they'll spend the holidays.

"I'm going to visit my family in Buffalo, New York. So, I'll be there for a little bit to visit them. We fly out [Friday]," Quinniey said.