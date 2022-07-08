HRT to launch pilot program for booking transit rides in Newport News, Virginia Beach

When HRT OnDemand launches, people can book a ride using a mobile app, available on Apple Store and Google Play, or by calling 757-979-2955.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is launching a pilot program Sunday for people to book on-demand transit rides in select areas of Newport News and Virginia Beach.

When HRT OnDemand launches, people can book a ride using a mobile app, available on Apple Store and Google Play, or by calling 757-979-2955. Once a ride is entered with pickup and drop-off locations, the system will give ride options for time and location.

People will go to a nearby “virtual bus stop,” located within a short distance and a driver is dispatched to meet them at that location. People will be picked up in a van displaying the HRT logo and rideshare brand.

The pilot program will run Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rides will be free until July 25 and then will go up to just $2 a ride.

HRT said the goal is to expand access and make it easier for people to connect with existing public transit options.

“This program marks a major step forward for Hampton Roads Transit,” William E. Harrell, the president and CEO of HRT, said in a news release. “On-demand service represents our vision of how transit can respond to market forces to provide the public with innovative and reliable options for travel.”

The pilot program will run for six months in select areas within Newport News and Virginia Beach. In January, HRT will take a look at the program's effectiveness, ridership performance, and lessons learned.