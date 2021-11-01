Travelers expected to increase by millions this Thanksgiving week

Whether you're traveling by plane or by car, you can expect to see an increase in traffic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Travel experts estimate the traffic is going to be busy for the Thanksgiving holiday week by car and plane this year.

Health officials are also warning people to stay away from big crowds this holiday season.

“Traffic is going to significantly increase especially on Wednesday," said AAA Tidewater Public Relations and Outreach Specialist Ryan Adcock.

AAA predicts 48.3 million drivers will be on the roads this week. Adcock said the worst time to travel is Wednesday afternoon.

“And the worst time to travel on I-64 eastbound on Wednesday is from noon to two, and on I-64 westbound. Traveling away from the beach is going to be increased 228%," said Adcock.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials explained the worst days on the highway are Tuesday and Wednesday.

Travelers can also expect long lines at the airport. Triple-A officials say more than 4.2 million people are heading out by plane.

Norfolk International Airport officials are expecting about 6,000 passengers to fly out every day this week.

“We’ve got about 7% more seats that are scheduled to fly out of here. The airlines are staffed up. The TSA is staffed up," said Norfolk International Airport Director of Market Development Charles Braden.

A TSA spokesperson sent out a tweet explaining the Thanksgiving travel week will be a crowded one.

Virginia Department of Health officials are recommending people stay away from large gatherings.

They explained the safest way to spend the holiday and avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus is to have virtual parties with friends and family or celebrate at home with people you live with.

High-risk events include large crowds indoors and travel to different areas if you’re unvaccinated.