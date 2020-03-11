Institutions provide transit for voters

From national corporations all the way to Hampton Roads Transit, getting to the polls is easier than ever

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Voting is a right, but that doesn't mean the resources to do so come along with it.

Some people, like Lisa Bitanti in Virginia Beach, are within walking distance to the polls.

"It's a few blocks away," she said, with the light exercise being how she'll vote.

Others are lucky enough to be able to drive themselves to the polling location. Many pitch in for those who need a ride.

"I'm carpooling with my family, taking my parents and brothers," said Jommel from Virginia Beach. His mom doesn't drive, luckily she has her son as a backup plan.

Then there are those who don't have the means to get to their location, and no sons, etc. to help out. For them, a few institutions are trying to help out.

Hertz car rentals will offer one free day for any car rentals of two days or more, and picked up on November 2nd or 3rd. Rival gig economy giants Uber and Lyft are offering discounts as well. Lyft will offer 50% off a ride up to $10 to any polling location, while Uber is giving half-off rides to and from polling locations, $7 each way or $14 total.