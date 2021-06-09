Labor Day Traffic: When is the best time to hit the road?

A traffic data company says the best time to travel on a Monday is before 11 a.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A long Labor Day Weekend calls for some relaxation in Virginia Beach.

"It was wonderful," said Roy White. "Had great fishing."

"We were here for a wedding," Dawn Fairchild said. "The wedding was on Saturday."

It also calls for much-needed time with family.

"Our daughter just came out here for school for the military and I picked her up. She's out in California," Thomas Russell said."

Russell made the trip from Georgia to spend some with his daughter. For him and many others, it was time to head home Monday.

As one of the busiest weekends comes to a close, many woke up early this morning, hoping to stay ahead of traffic. Russell was in the early group.

"About 5 o'clock this morning," he said. "We got her off and we're trying to hit the road now."

🏖Labor Day weekend is coming to a close which means it’s time to head home.



🚦We spoke to some travelers leaving Virginia Beach early this morning to beat the traffic. pic.twitter.com/lXggAeS56w — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) September 6, 2021

The ride for Roy White is much shorter than Russell's. White is heading home to Northern Virginia.

"So far, pretty clear right now but I hope I don't run into any traffic on the Hampton Bridge," White said. "Just trying to get out the way."

According to traffic data company INRIX, the best time to get on the road on a Monday is before 11 a.m.

The worst time to travel: one to five in the afternoon.

If you're leaving Tuesday, the best time to get on the road is after 9 p.m.

"It was nice coming up here," Russell said. "It was a good ride up here and hopefully it will be that way on the way back."