NORFOLK, Virginia — While an agreement may have been reached, the effects from the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continue to be felt.

On Friday, major airports across the country experienced widespread delays due to staffing issues because government employees were not getting paid.

“I think it is ridiculous that the fact that these people are working hard to keep us safe and if one, two or 25 or 100 people don’t really feel like being there that day, they won’t do their best work,” said traveler Bartt Piece.

All day, flights were delayed at airports because of a shortage of air traffic controllers. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it’s a result of the government shutdown.

“No one should have to do their job for free and of course the expectation is that you are still doing your job well, which I know we are humans," said Piece.

Travelers said the delays are a cluster. In Norfolk, several flights in and out of LaGuardia Airport were pushed back, which caused a ripple effect for other flights.

Traveler Mathew Burns said, “Most of us aren’t traveling because we want to. We are traveling for work. We want to pay the bills.”

While the government is expected to reopen and employees will start getting paid again, airport officials said it’s still important to constantly check your flight status over the next couple of days.