Laskin Road traffic shift to impact U-turns, left turns

VDOT expects this updated traffic configuration to last about a year to accommodate planned construction activities.

Drivers should expect some changes to traffic patterns on Laskin Road starting on Wednesday. VDOT said the main shift will impact drivers past the Linkhorn Bay Bridge to Winwood Drive.

The new shift caused by the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement & Widening Project will impact U-turns and left turns to Laskin Road. It will also cause a long-term closure at Linbay Drive and Laskin Road west.

A traffic shift will involve moving the eastbound lanes, towards the Oceanfront, onto what is currently the feeder road along the south side of Laskin Road.

The westbound lanes will be shifted south, onto the current eastbound lanes, to facilitate work in the median and along the northern side of Laskin Road.

Crews will be placing flexible delineators, temporary barriers, and signs to manage traffic.

Left turns and U-turns will not be possible between Winwood Drive to just past the Linkhorn Bay Bridge for the duration of the traffic shift. A temporary left turn that is currently near the Freedom Surf Shop and Sugar Plum Bakery is expected to be removed.

VDOT said motorists should follow these directions to reach destinations along Laskin Road between Winwood Drive and the Linkhorn Bay Bridge:

To head west on Laskin Road towards Hilltop: Motorists must first head east, over the Linkhorn Bay Bridge, and make a U-turn onto the westbound lanes in front of the Linkhorn Bay Condominiums/Virginia Beach Community Chapel.

To head east on Laskin Road towards the Oceanfront: Motorists must first head west on Laskin Road, past the Virginia Beach City Public Schools Laskin Road Annex, and make a U-turn onto the eastbound lanes at Winwood Drive.

The good news? Businesses will remain accessible during this traffic shift, although motorists should anticipate the traffic shift and plan accordingly when patronizing these businesses.

VDOT expects this updated traffic configuration to last a year to accommodate planned construction activities.