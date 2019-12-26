NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday is expected to be a busy traffic day as people are heading back home after spending time with family!

It is business as usual at Norfolk International Airport.

Jeanne Luse said she’s going out of town for a week and showed up to the airport several hours early because she thought the airport would be crowded with people trying to see families during the holidays.

"There’s nobody here!" she said. "It seems like it is empty, just a few people."

Travelers said they were surprised when they showed up to the airport and it wasn't busy.

“I’m happy. I’m happy because I don’t have to fool with the crowds,” she explained.

At baggage claim, families stood and waited for their luggage. A Chesapeake family is back home after spending a few days with family in Orlando.

"This is the first time in the past couple of years that I’ve been able to make the trip," said Buckshot Mattson. "I’m military. I’m always gone but this year I managed to make the family trip down to the grandparents."

People said they are thankful the airport isn’t crowded, but if it was they said they would still travel to see loved ones this holiday season.