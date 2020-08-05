Loaded gun found at airport checkpoint

A Virginia Beach woman was given a citation after a loaded revolver was found inside a carry-on back at Norfolk International Airport.

NORFOLK, Va. — Even with travel numbers down at Norfolk International Airport, a passenger still managed to get in trouble this week.

TSA agents found a handgun in a carry-on bag Wednesday. The .38 caliber revolver was loaded with five bullets.

Airport police gave the Virginia Beach woman who had it a citation.

This is the third gun found at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint in 2020. In all of 2019, agents found 15.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA said nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.

TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.