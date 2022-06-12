"A decline in the price of oil" | Lower gas prices expected to stick around, according to Hampton Roads experts

Gas prices are down across the region. The price per gallon has already dropped by three cents this week.

“It’s nice not to have to worry when I pull up to the pump and not have to think about how much is this going to cost,” said Norfolk driver Christine Smith.

On Tuesday, AAA reported Hampton Roads drivers are seeing an average of $3.13 for a regular gallon of gas.

That pump price is four cents cheaper than during the 2021 holiday season.

“Not something that we have reported on for a good little bit, it being cheaper than it was a year ago,” said AAA Tidewater Spokesman Ryan Adcock. “So that is definitely a milestone for consumers.”

AAA spokesman Ryan Adcock points to a root cause for the dip.

“That’s mainly due to the decline to the price of oil,” Adcock said.

OPEC Plus, a group of oil-producing countries, recently agreed to keep cutting oil production by two million barrels a day.

But Christopher Newport University Economics Professor Rik Chakraborti said this shouldn’t impact current gas prices.

“Really, OPEC likes to maintain a steady price per barrel,” Chakraborti said.

He said the price for a gallon of gas skyrocketed months ago with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Increased demand and then there was this constrained supply,” Chakraborti said.

"Put that together and then there was an explosion in prices. What we are seeing now is just a reversion back to mean demand.”

Now, Chakraborti said drivers could see declining prices slow down from time-to-time, but the lower dollar signs should stick around.

“Unless some unexpected war breaks off again tomorrow, or unless the pandemics newest version takes off like crazy, I expect a happy Christmas.”