Mask mandate remains for Norfolk Int'l Airport, Hampton Roads public transit following federal ruling

In a ruling, a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

NORFOLK, Va. — Those traveling by plane or public transit in Hampton Roads will have to continue wearing a face covering for now, despite a federal judge's ruling on Monday striking down the national mask mandate.

Officials with Norfolk International Airport (ORF) and Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) said they are awaiting updated guidance from federal agencies in response to the ruling.

The mandate, put in place in 2021, sought to limit the spread of COVID-19 while people traveled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently extended the mandate through May 3 as health officials continued to monitor the spread of the Omicron variant.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the mandate exceeds the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to COVID-19.

She also said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking procedures that left it fatally flawed.

A spokesperson for HRT said the mask guidance will continue to apply on its train, bus and ferry services. A spokesperson for ORF said changes can't be made until the new guidance regarding masks is issued.

The ruling comes as more people are flying out of Norfolk following a downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ORF officials, nearly 772,000 people traveled through the airport between January and March 2022, an 83% increase from the same period in 2021 (nearly 422,000 passengers).

Additionally, HRT data shows that significantly fewer people have used public transit in Hampton Roads since the pandemic began in March 2020.