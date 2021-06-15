Megabus coming back to Virginia Beach

The discount passenger bus company wanted to restart its service here, now that the Commonwealth is reopening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council has voted to bring Megabus back to Hampton Roads.

The discount passenger bus service used to operate out of the city. It offered trips to major cities up and down the East Coast, with prices starting at only a few bucks for a trip!

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach's city council voted to allow Megabus as well as FlixBus to use a portion of city property at the Oceanfront to operate.