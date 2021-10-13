Metro train derails in Virginia, service suspended in area

A train derailed at the Arlington Cemetery station Tuesday, leaving service suspended into Wednesday.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Sept. 21, 2021.

Metro says a train derailed near the Arlington Cemetery station Tuesday and service remains suspended in the area Wednesday.

News outlets report that the transit agency says firefighters and Metro Transit police officers helped about 200 passengers off the train and one person was taken to a hospital as a precaution for anxiety issues.

Metro says the train, one of Metro's latest models, partially slipped off the tracks between the Arlington Cemetery and Rosslyn stations.

The National Transportation Safety Board says two railroad accident investigators will investigate with Metro and its oversight agency, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.