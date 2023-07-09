New federal rule to make commercial airliner lavatories wheelchair-accessible; called 'groundbreaking' by Paralyzed Veterans of America

The change is meant to ensure that the nation's air transportation system is safe and accessible to people with disabilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A new rule from the U.S. Department of Transportation is being called a "groundbreaking" change for disabled Americans.

In July, the Department of Transportation issued a final rule to improve the accessibility of lavatories on commercial airplanes.

The change is meant to ensure that the nation's air transportation system is safe and accessible to people with disabilities. Under the new rule, larger single-aisle aircraft will be required to have a wheelchair-accessible restroom.

"It's a great victory for Paralyzed Veterans of America and our members, but unfortunately more work needs to be done to improve air travel for people with disabilities," said Heather Ansley, PVS Chief Policy Officer, in an interview with 13News Now.

Ansley continued: "Honestly, it's one of the top issues we hear about from our members because they want to be able to travel like everyone else."

According to the PVA, as of 2019, only 4.5% of the top eight U.S. airlines' aircraft had disabled-accessible restrooms.