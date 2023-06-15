New federal funding boost for Newport News-Williamsburg Airport

More than $800,000 will be used at the airport to improve the area's runway in the hopes of attracting more airlines back to the airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the way to Newport News-Williamsburg Airport, despite the facility's low-traffic report.

More than $800,000 will be used at the airport to improve the area's runway in the hopes of attracting more airlines back to the airport.

For years, the airport has struggled to keep airlines at their facility. In February, Avelo Airlines ended its service from the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

A Peninsula Airport Commission spokesperson said the decision was made for economic and market reasons, "which far exceed the control of the Peninsula Airport Commission or Newport News/Williamsburg Airport".

Sen. Mark Warner said the funds could help revitalize the airport.

"I have flown in and out of that airport and it is concerning to me that we don't have as many commercial carriers flying in or out," said Warner.

Seven airports are expected to also receive aid.

The funding is distributed as follows: