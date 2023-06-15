New federal funding boost for Newport News-Williamsburg Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the way to Newport News-Williamsburg Airport, despite the facility's low-traffic report.
More than $800,000 will be used at the airport to improve the area's runway in the hopes of attracting more airlines back to the airport.
For years, the airport has struggled to keep airlines at their facility. In February, Avelo Airlines ended its service from the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.
A Peninsula Airport Commission spokesperson said the decision was made for economic and market reasons, "which far exceed the control of the Peninsula Airport Commission or Newport News/Williamsburg Airport".
Sen. Mark Warner said the funds could help revitalize the airport.
"I have flown in and out of that airport and it is concerning to me that we don't have as many commercial carriers flying in or out," said Warner.
Seven airports are expected to also receive aid.
The funding is distributed as follows:
- $1,229,342 for the Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Field in Timberlake to construct an apron.
- $819,000 for the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News to reconstruct its taxiway.
- $774,000 for the Farmville Regional Airport in Farmville to reconstruct its taxiway.
- $501,300 for Ingalls Field in Hot Springs to update the Airport Master Plan and seal pavement surfaces and pavement joints on its runway.
- $270,000 for the Dinwiddie County Airport in Sutherland to seal pavement surfaces and pavement joints on its apron and taxiway and repair signs and markings on its runway.
- $270,000 for the New Kent County Airport in Quinton to seal pavement surface and pavement joints on its runway and $161,010 to mark, remove, or light non-hazardous obstructions like nearby buildings and towers in its airspace.
- $261,000 for the Twin County Airport in Hillsville to rehabilitate its taxiway.