Newport News woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk Int'l Airport, TSA says

A Newport News woman was caught with a loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport on Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

TSA said its officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber of the gun, at an airport security checkpoint.

The Norfolk Airport Authority Police then confiscated the weapon and arrested the woman.

According to the TSA, the case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. The woman also faces a federal financial civil penalty.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. They're not allowed to be carried onto planes.