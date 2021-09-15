Norfolk International Airport sees rebound in passengers in August

The higher number of people traveling through Norfolk reflects a larger trend that the United States is seeing.

Despite the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, more and more people are taking to the skies to travel.

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) saw a major rebound in passengers during the month of August when compared to the same time last year.

In a Wednesday press release, the Norfolk Airport Authority said 366,028 people traveled through ORF in August 2021. It's about a 128% percent increase compared to August 2020, which saw 160,547 people traveling through Norfolk's airport.

These numbers represent a long list of airlines that serve ORF, including American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United. Other airlines listed are Allegiant, Boutique, Breeze, iAero Airways, Miami Air, Sun Country, Swift Air and XTRAirways.

The higher number of people traveling by air reflects a larger trend that the United States is seeing.

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data, significantly more Americans traveled by air in August 2021 when compared to the same time last year. For this month, the trend looks similar.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reminding people to take steps to protect themselves from the virus.

For guidance on domestic air travel during the pandemic, you can visit the CDC's website.