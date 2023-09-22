Flights at Norfolk Int'l Airport not yet affected by incoming tropical system

While airline operations haven't been affected, travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for flight status.

NORFOLK, Va. — Flights at Norfolk International Airport have not yet been affected by the incoming weather system that could potentially become a tropical storm, officials said Friday morning.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is brewing off the southeast coast on Friday and will move north into the coastal regions of Virginia and North Carolina by late Friday into Saturday. Officials with the Norfolk Airport Authority said they're monitoring the incoming system and its effect on airport operations.

The airport will open a storm desk at 1 p.m. Friday, which will stay open during the weather. The airport's tenants and airlines have started the process of securing the airfield, according to officials.