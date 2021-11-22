Roughly 6,000 people expected to fly out of Norfolk every day until Thanksgiving

Norfolk International Airport officials said they encourage travelers to prepare for a busy airport as thousands fly out for the holiday.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s one of the busiest times for travel of the year right now.

As millions of people take off for Thanksgiving, with fewer pandemic restrictions and many people vaccinated, travel is up this year.

One man traveled from Alaska to Hampton Roads to visit his family.

“Family is everything and we are here to see family for Thanksgiving,” explained traveler Joseph Roberts.

Roberts said he hasn’t seen some of his loved ones in almost two years. That’s why he said distance isn’t stopping him from taking the long trip.

Roberts said, “It means a lot, a lot more than it has in previous years simply because the way the pandemic has affected things.”

Leaders at Norfolk International Airport said more people are traveling this year for the holidays. They expect about 6,000 people to fly out of Norfolk every day leading up to Thanksgiving.

“This year, we’ve got about 7% more seats that are scheduled to fly out of here. The airlines are staffed up. The TSA is staffed up and our intent is to get passengers through the airport and on their way to their family and friends,” explained Norfolk Airport Authority Director of Market Development Charlie Braden.

Braden said the airport has almost reached pre-pandemic numbers. He believes there is a chance the airport could reach record numbers.

Braden said, “According to the TSA, tomorrow [Tuesday] we have about twice the number of passengers that we do on a normal Tuesday and so that’s just evidence right there that travelers are ready to go.”

Airport leaders said if you do plan to fly out of Norfolk International Airport this week, please give yourself plenty of time to check in and go through TSA.

When it comes to people hitting the road this holiday, AAA expects more than 53 million people to drive to their destination this year which is the highest yearly increase recorded since 2005.