Norfolk International sees continued delays, cancellations after domestic flights paused

The FAA lifted a pause on all domestic departures just before 9 am after experiencing an overnight system outage.

NORFOLK, Va. — A pause on all domestic flights nationwide left many passengers at Norfolk International Airport and across the country in limbo Wednesday.

“It’s not much I can do right now but wait,” said Danny Miles, who was taking a flight out of Norfolk.

The Federal Aviation Administration explained on social media that it had experienced an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system, which provides safety information to flight crews. As a result, a pause on domestic flights was necessary until just before 9 a.m.

“The first thing that came to my mind was ‘Oh no, is this it? The apocalypse is happening now?’” Vanessa Kuhn said.

Even after the FAA lifted the pause, Norfolk International continued to see delays and cancellations. Kuhn said it came as an unwelcome surprise as she checked in for her flight.

“It’s frustrating. I think we’re dangerously reliant on computers, and not having a backup system for when computers fail.”

Those delays had Jesse Paez and his wife waiting in the airport lobby for hours wondering if their granddaughter’s flight would depart Norfolk.

“If her flight gets cancelled, then we’re here to take her back home,” Paez said.

For Miles and his family, they considered taking another form of transportation.

“I’m just thankful that we don’t have a flight going any further than what we are. Like I said we’re going to New York, hopefully," he said. "But we’re deciding now whether or not we’ll be driving.”