North Carolina beach rental companies prepare for a busy fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Many coastal North Carolina vacation rental companies say it’s been a busy summer despite the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re not expecting a slowdown any time soon.

While Labor Day marks a ceremonial end to summer, long-term rentals for the fall are pouring in, representatives for companies along the coast told The StarNews.

Many parents are teleworking and students are taking classes online.