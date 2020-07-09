North Carolina beach rental companies prepare for a busy fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Many coastal North Carolina vacation rental companies say it’s been a busy summer despite the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re not expecting a slowdown any time soon.
While Labor Day marks a ceremonial end to summer, long-term rentals for the fall are pouring in, representatives for companies along the coast told The StarNews.
Many parents are teleworking and students are taking classes online.
One company's project manager says the rest of September and October will be “insanely busy,” with some longer-term rentals coming off the market for two or three months.