Here's why plane tickets shouldn't get more expensive, despite rising gas prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With oil prices jumping, will that cause the price of flights to jump?

Let's connect the dots.

Oil is still over a hundred dollars a barrel, compared to about $60 a year ago. Oil is used to make jet fuel, the second largest expense for airlines after employee compensation.

But Scott's Cheap Flights tells us prices won't jump just yet for a number of reasons.

Most airlines buy fuel weeks or months in advance.

Airlines are far less dependent on ticket sales than they were 15 years ago, making more from baggage, credit cards and first-class upgrades.

And business travel is still lagging, causing airlines to compete for the more price-conscious leisure traveler.

Experts say if you're planning a spring or summer trip, buy your flights now to avoid any potential price spikes in the future.

