Busiest month on record: Norfolk International Airport by the numbers

The airport saw 431,287 passengers last month. That's an increase of 13.2%.

Editor's note: The above video is about the addition of Breeze Airways to ORF earlier this year.

Almost half a million passengers went through Norfolk International Airport in July, which added up to become the airport's busiest month ever.

According to a statement from the airport, 431,287 people traveled through the airport in July. That was up from July 2021 when 380,830 passengers came through its terminals.

The passenger count for the first half of the year was up, too.

Over 2.3 million passengers traveled through the airport this year, compared to the 1.6 million people who traveled through ORF in the first half of 2021.

Other statistics showed the airport shipping and receiving just over 5 million pounds of cargo during July 2022. That's a 9.9% decrease from July 2021, when more than 5.6 million pounds of cargo was shipped to and from the airport.