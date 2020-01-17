Organizations highlight the importance of getting a REAL ID before October

The TSA, Virginia’s DMV and the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport are encouraging everyone to get a REAL ID

Several organizations have joined forces highlighting the importance of getting a REAL-ID. It's a compliant driver’s license for state residents who want to use their license to board a domestic flight starting October 1, 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration, Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles and the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport are holding a press conference on Friday to talk about the process of getting a REAL-ID.

If a driver's license or state-issued ID card isn't REAL ID-compliant, travelers will need to have one of the following to board a domestic flight starting next October:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. military ID (active duty or retired military and their dependents, and DoD civilians)

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Airline or airport-issued ID (if issued under a TSA-approved security plan)

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

The law requires REAL ID-compliant licenses or other forms of acceptable ID to gain access to a TSA checkpoint starting in October.

If someone plans to purchase a REAL ID, the DMV requires four forms of identification. They include:

One proof of identity

One proof of legal presence

Two proofs of Virginia residency

Two from the primary list, or one from the primary list and one from the secondary list

Individuals need to provide DMV with physical documentation:

Identity; (e.g. Unexpired U.S. passport or U.S. birth certificate)

Legal Presence; (e.g. Unexpired U.S. passport or U.S. birth certificate)

Social Security Number; and (e.g. Social Security card or W-2 form)

Residency (two proofs required). (e.g. utility bills, mortgage statements, Virginia driver’s license displaying current Virginia residential street address)

Proof of any name changes (e.g. marriage certificates or divorce decrees) Note: If the name on your identity document is different than your legal name, you must show proof of your name change.