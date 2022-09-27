Biden administration approves Virginia's plan to bolster EV charging infrastructure

The approval paves the way for Virginia to make charging for electric vehicles more accessible.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Biden administration announced Tuesday it has approved Virginia's plan to build a network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the state.

The plan was approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said.

The NEVI Formula Program, which was established under the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, provides funding to states that submit plans for how those funds will be used, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

It will provide more than $1.5 billion in funds to help build EV chargers across approximately 75,000 miles of highway across the country.

The DOT said making electric vehicles and EV charging accessible to all Americans is an important step on the path to fighting the climate crisis and catalyzing an EV boom.

Virginia's EV infrastructure plan outlines how the state will use the funding to expand its charging network of around 3,000 public charging ports.

Placing high-powered chargers along the approximately 1,080 miles of major roads within Virginia is a top priority for the state, the DOT said.

Tuesday's approval freed up about $38.4 million from the fiscal year 22-23 for Virginia to start building out a charging network, the DOT said.