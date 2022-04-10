Spirit Airlines will fly from Norfolk to these 2 Florida cities, starting March 2023

The flights will connect Hampton Roads to Florida's Atlantic coast and several international destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Those who live in Hampton Roads will soon have another option to soak up the sun or visit some theme parks in Florida, just in time for spring break.

Spirit Airlines is launching daily nonstop flights from Norfolk to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2023, the low-cost carrier announced Tuesday morning.

Starting March 8, the flights will connect Hampton Roads to Florida's Atlantic coast and several international destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Orlando is home to several theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, and is close to several beaches on the Atlantic Ocean and Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral.

Fort Lauderdale is a gateway to South Florida, which includes the Greater Miami area. You could also road trip to the Florida Keys from there.

The new flights come after Norfolk International Airport saw its busiest month ever in July, with almost half a million passengers.

"Spirit Airlines' decision to enter southeastern Virginia via Norfolk International Airport is a sign of confidence in our region," Mark Perryman, Norfolk Airport Authority's president and CEO, said in a news release.

He wrote: "Passenger demand hit all-time records this summer and 2022 is on a path to be the highest year in the airport's 84-year history. Spirit's new service from Norfolk to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, two of our largest markets, will be very well received within the community and we anticipate robust growth."