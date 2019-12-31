RICHMOND, Va. — For New Year's Eve, 90 Virginia law enforcement agencies are operating 82 checkpoints and 730 saturation patrols this holiday season. It's all to keep Virginians safe.

The 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign and enforcement effort is back on Virginia’s roads through the end of 2019 to spread awareness and combat the rise in drunk and distracted driving deaths.

In 2018, 278 people lost their lives on Virginia roads as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, which was almost 34 percent of all traffic fatalities. Data shows that drunk driving deaths spike around the holidays—nationally, the percentage of traffic fatalities caused by drunk drivers rose to 38 percent during the 2018 holiday season.

“We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s celebrations, but it’s important that you do so without putting yourself or others in danger on our roadways,” said Governor Northam. “I urge all Virginians to designate a sober driver, call a friend, or take advantage of public transportation and taxi and rideshare services. We also thank our law enforcement professionals for their hard work this holiday season—this effort is about reducing impaired driving and saving lives.”

The Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign combines high-visibility enforcement with research-based advertising to remind Virginians to make the responsible decision to get a safe ride home.

Complementing the high visibility enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The campaign reminds viewers that drinking and driving is irresponsible—if you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home.

Ways to get home safely when impaired: