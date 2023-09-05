Summer flight prices may not be as bad as you think

As most pandemic-era travel restrictions end, demand for air travel is expected to be high.

This summer will mark the first without most pandemic-era travel restrictions, and that means demand for air travel is expected to be high.

13News Now has been telling you about soaring flight prices as millions plan summer trips.

But it may not be as bad as you think…at least right now.

In March, travelers spent $9.6 billion on upcoming spring and summer flights, breaking the previous $9.3 billion record in March 2019, according to Airlines Reporting Corp.

Yes, some flights are a lot more expensive than in years past, but it really depends on where you plan on going.

Flights to Europe, for example, are up about 36% compared to this time last year.

But here’s the good news, at least for people with less ambitious plans: the average airfare for domestic flights is down 20%.

You can book a roundtrip flight to New York right now for any date in June or July for about $150.

If you still want to maximize your savings though, industry analysts suggest booking as soon as possible and setting a price alert for your flight.

That way, if the price drops, some airlines allow you to rebook at the lower fare and pocket the rest for a future flight.

There is more good news, too. According to Hopper, rental car prices are also down about 17%.