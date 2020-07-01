This BOGO offer is one that travel fiends won't want to miss out on.

For a limited time only, Amtrak is offering anyone who purchases tickets for select routes dates the opportunity to bring a friend or family member on the trip free of charge.

Here's what you need to do. Buy a train ticket anywhere between Jan. 7 through Jan. 12 for a trip that's somewhere between Feb. 1 and June 12. Blackout dates include April 10, April 13, May 22 and May 25.

This deal also allows customers to purchase tickets for coast-to-coast travel.

However, some routes that are included in the offer include New York to Charleston, Washington, D.C. to Orlando, New York to Chicago, Atlanta to New Orlean and Washington D.C. to Chicago.

You can purchase Coach tickets or tickets that offer better sleeping accommodations like a private roomette or bedroom.

This offer is only valid for one free companion rail fare traveling on the same route as one full adult fare.

You can learn more and access this promotion by clicking here.

