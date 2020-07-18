A 17-year-old fell 30-feet off a cliff at Hanging Rock Saturday. He has been airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

DANBURY, N.C. — A teenager suffered multiple serious injuries after falling off a cliff at Hanging Rock State Park, North Carolina State Parks officials said.

At around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews received a call about a person who fell off a cliff, officials said.

The person, identified as a 17-year-old male, suffered multiple serious injuries. His parents were not with him at the time of his fall, officials said. The teen was with friends hiking at the park when he fell, officials said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department Rope and Rescue team were able to quickly scale 30-feet down the cliff to help the teen.