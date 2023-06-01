New nonstop flights taking off from Norfolk International Airport

Starting this week, travelers can fly nonstop from Norfolk to Akron, OH, Syracuse, NY and Portland, ME.

NORFOLK, Va. — Flying out of Norfolk International Airport (ORF) just got a little easier.

On Thursday, Breeze Airlines kicked off another one of its new nonstop flights out of ORF. Summer flights to Syracuse, NY and Akron-Canton, OH are now available on Thursdays and Sundays.

Starting June 2, people can also fly nonstop to Portland, ME through the airline. Portland flights will happen Mondays and Fridays, and will be available in the summer and fall seasons.

In May, Breeze began a new seasonal nonstop service to Los Angeles. That's just one of their many destinations travelers can easily reach this summer.

According to a news release, the Syracuse and Akron-Canton flights start as little as $44 one way.

The new routes join other destinations that Breeze offers from Norfolk International Airport, including Charleston, South Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Tampa, Florida.