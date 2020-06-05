Travel agent talks trends, advice for summer

A Pa. travel agent had this advice: wait until the last possible minute to cancel plans you have, or make new travel plans, because things are changing every day.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — These are some of the places travel agent Sally Black helps people visit through her Kunkletown-based agency Vacation Kids. But for the past two months, there haven't been many people hitting the road, flying into the skies, or setting sail.

"This was supposed to be a record banner year for us. And then all of a sudden one day in March, the world stopped traveling. Basically, we've spent the past couple of months canceling just about every reservation that we have on the books," Black said.

That means working overtime to undo all of the work she and her staff at Vacation Kids had done over the last few months to plan trips for families.

All of that extra work was done without seeing a profit. Travel agents don't get paid until after their clients have returned from a trip.

Now, Black and her fellow agents just have to sit back and wait for people to be ready to travel again.

"Many people like myself, many of our clients, we can't wait to walk down the aisle again and I don't mean getting remarried. I mean being able to walk down the aisle of an airplane and lift my bag into the overhead and buckle in!"

But of course, many people are more fearful. Black predicts it'll be a while before people feel comfortable traveling overseas.

For domestic travel, she thinks people will take cues from big theme parks like Disney.

The gradual reopening of cruise lines made headlines this week. Black immediately started receiving calls from eager travelers.

"All of the cruise cancellations we have I would say 80 percent of them rebooked for next year. They didn't cancel completely," Black said.

If you already have travel plans booked for this summer, Black recommends you wait until the last minute to decide whether to keep or cancel them.