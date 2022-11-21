Travel ramps up ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

AAA predicts nearly 55 million people will travel for Thanksgiving. Leaders said holiday travel is slowly reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Thanksgiving nears, Jessica Singer wanted to head to Hampton Roads a week ahead of the holiday.

“We came from Florida, Pensacola," driver Jessica Singer said. "We came up on Thursday and Friday. So, we kind of did it in two days.”

As some gear up to hit the roads, others are planning to stay closer to home.

“My husband and I are planning to go up to the Eastern Shore and spend Thanksgiving with some friends there,” driver Alesia Banks said.

They’re also keeping high prices in mind to save some cash.

“Prices yeah," Banks said. "That was a bit of a deterrent.”

This year, AAA predicts nearly 55 million people will travel during the holiday weekend,making it the third busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2000.

About 1.4 million people are expected to travel in Virginia.

“We saw that really stark jump from 2020 to 2021," Ryan Adcock, a spokesperson with AAA Tidewater, said. "And this year, we’re seeing that gradual climb back up to pre-pandemic levels.”

Much like last year, AAA expects most travelers to drive. He said 1.3 million Virginians will hit the roads, and less than 100,000 will take to the skies.

AAA said air travel has increased by nearly 8% over 2021. Despite seeing an increase in air travelers across the country, Adcock said some are shying away from the airport this Thanksgiving.

“Just because of the general public and consumer sentiment of the airline industry at this point," Adcock said. "So, that could potentially even put more people that may be choosing to be on the roads.”

If you plan on flying, AAA experts say to anticipate long TSA lines. Also, try avoiding checking a bag, just in case your flight’s delayed or you need to reschedule.

AAA leaders are also seeing an increase in travel by other modes of transportation.