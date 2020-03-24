Truckers see changes due to coronavirus

As more and more Americans work from home, truck drivers, simply don't have that option, as they try to make our ends meet, and theirs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As coronavirus precautions grow, so does the disappearance of the everyday luxuries many have taken for granted. For those who spend their life on the road, those luxuries have long been considered just that. But after a life of planning around the scarcities, shutdowns and restrictions have put a halt to that routine.

"Where can I stop safely? Am I going to have to end up stopping in a place that's unsafe? It ends stress to an already stressful job." says class A commercial truck driver Brandon West.

In addition to places to stop, drivers have had to make up for restricted restaurant and fast food availability, and those are the drivers that are still on the road.

Chames Brown's truck driving entails hauling cars.

"A lot of the major car hauling companies have shut down for a week or two, so a lot of trucks are parked, we're just trying to get through this," Brown said.

While others still haven't seen much of a change, like Michael Oukc, who mostly delivers dry goods, like the highly coveted toilet paper.

"For me, I really haven't noticed a difference," said Oukc.