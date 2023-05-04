TSA officers at Norfolk Int'l Airport show how pets should go through security

The demonstration at Norfolk airport comes amid an increase in people who are placing their pets in the X-ray units at security checkpoints, according to the TSA.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) showed people how to travel with pets and get them through security in a demonstration at Norfolk International Airport Wednesday morning.

The demonstration comes as more people are placing their pets in the X-ray units at security checkpoints, according to the TSA.

In early March, security officers at Norfolk International Airport caught a cat that was left in its carrying case as it went through the machine.

While the "cat-astrophic mistake" ended up being okay, the cat's owner had to go through the checkpoint again but with the cat removed from the travel bag.

In the Wednesday morning demonstration, the TSA used a pet owner and pup that was eager to demonstrate the proper way to get through a security checkpoint.

TSA offers several tips to follow for pets to be screened prior to boarding a flight: