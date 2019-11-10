CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As part of the ongoing construction of the new high rise bridge, motorists can expect a full roadway closure and detour on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge.

The detours will take place on the following dates:

Saturday, October 19 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, October 20 at 6 a.m.

Sunday, October 20 at 11 p.m. to Monday, October 21 at 4 a.m.

Saturday, November 2 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 3 at 6 a.m.

Sunday, November 3 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 4 at 4 a.m.

Motorists traveling on I-64 Westbound (towards Virginia Beach) will be detoured at Exit 296 (US-17/ George Washington Highway) and continue on the following detour:

Left on George Washington Highway (US-17 North)

Right on S. Military Highway

Cross the Gilmerton Bridge

Exit right to I-464 S

Exit 1A to I-64 W (towards Virginia Beach)

W (towards Virginia Beach) Continue on I-64 W

Motorists traveling on I-64 Eastbound (towards Bowers Hill) will be detoured at Exit 291A to I-464:

Exit 291A to I-464

Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)

Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)

Cross the Gilmerton Bridge

Exit right to I-64

The current High Rise Bridge span will be open during this detour to allow construction crews to drive piles for the new bridge on the river.

Motorists should follow roadway detour signage and expect delays or take alternate routes. As always, motorists are encouraged to slow down and pay careful attention while driving through the construction zone. Please stay tuned to our project website for more information.

RELATED: VDOT releases four-year construction plan for Laskin Road

RELATED: New flyover ramp from I-64 west to I-264 east opens